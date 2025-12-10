Toys for Tots’ deadline collection extended; last-minute donations needed

CHARLOTTE — Wednesday was Toys for Tots’ collection deadline, but it’s been extended to Thursday afternoon, because the warehouse still needs toys for infants and teens and pre-teens.

Toys for Tots Charlotte is asking for people to drop off last-minute donations at its north Charlotte warehouse on Thursday.

If not, the staff will have to make some difficult phone calls.

Darrell Gregory, warehouse chief for Toys for Tots Charlotte, thanked the community for filling bins but they are still short.

“We had little over 30,000 requests for toys from different kids and families throughout the county. We have reached that threshold,” Gregory said. “However, the type of donations that I needed, I’m still lacking, 0-2 (years old), both male and female. I need a lot of toys for those.”

There is a larger request for items for teens, he said.

“My inventory will probably only accommodate a quarter of them,” he said.

They hope last-minute donations help.

“If I don’t have it on the floor, I can’t distribute it,” he said. “There would be some disappointed kids, for sure, and parents, for that matter.”

He added, “If we can do this for these families, there’s still a lot of good people here in Charlotte.”

New, unwrapped gifts need to be dropped off at the following location on Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.: 2701-A Hutchinson McDonald Rd. in Charlotte.

You can also make a monetary donation here: bit.ly/4abqdXi

©2025 Cox Media Group