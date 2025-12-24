Insurance commissioner urges President Trump not to pardon convicted businessman

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina’s insurance commissioner is urging President Donald Trump not to pardon a businessman convicted of trying to bribe him.

Commissioner Mike Causey, a republican, sent a letter to Trump on Tuesday regarding Trumpis, “deep concern regarding any consideration of clemency for Greg Lindberg.”

Lindberg was convicted in federal court of offering money in exchange for actions by the Department of Insurance that would’ve benefited his company.

Earlier this year, Lindberg hired a firm run by a former Trump official to lobby for his pardon.

In the letter, Causey wrote, “The victims of (Lindberg’s) illegal activities...continue to suffer the repercussions today. These harms are real, ongoing, and irreparable. A pardon would not undo them; it would compound them by signaling that wealth, influence, and persistence can outweigh accountability.”

Lindberg is in Gastonia Jail awaiting federal sentencing.

