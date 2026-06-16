Invasive armadillos on the rise in Western NC, officials warn

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — An animal typically found in the south‑central United States is becoming more common in western North Carolina.

The N.C. Cooperative Extension Office in Henderson County said armadillos are appearing more frequently in the region, according to WLOS.

The animals are considered an exotic invasive species and can cause damage to yards, buildings, and even forest ecosystems.

Officials say trapping is the simplest way to remove armadillos, though they can also be hunted with a permit.

People are advised to keep their distance if they encounter an armadillo in the wild.

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