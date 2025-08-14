Investigation clears officer in viral arrest of Livingstone College student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Prosecutors have decided not to pursue any charges against Officer D. Bowers of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office following the controversial arrest of William McNeil, a student at Livingstone College, during a February traffic stop in Florida, the Associated Press reported.

The decision comes after an investigative report from the State Attorney’s Office for the Fourth Judicial Circuit of Florida concluded that Officer Bowers’ actions did not constitute a crime. The report stated that Bowers made a lawful traffic stop and that his use of force was justified.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, representing McNeil, criticized the report, calling it “little more than an attempt to justify the actions of Officer Bowers and his fellow officers after the fact.”

The incident gained national attention when a video showing officers punching and dragging McNeil from his car went viral.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters commented that the cellphone video was “incomplete in scope” and emphasized that McNeil was repeatedly asked to exit his vehicle.

According to the investigative memo, Bowers stopped McNeil for failing to turn on his headlights and buckle his seatbelt, after observing his SUV parked outside a house under surveillance for drug activity.

The report detailed that McNeil disobeyed a dozen “lawful commands” given by Bowers, which led to the officers forcibly removing him from the vehicle after he refused to provide his license and registration.

McNeil pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license, ABC News reported.

Crump has previously criticized the findings, arguing that McNeil remained calm while officers escalated the situation, drawing parallels to historical civil rights struggles.

While the State Attorney’s Office has cleared Officer Bowers of criminal wrongdoing, McNeil’s legal team plans to request a federal investigation into the incident, highlighting ongoing concerns about police conduct and accountability.

VIDEO: Livingstone College president stands with student punched by officer in viral video