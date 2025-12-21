Local

Investigation underway after fatal south Charlotte crash, CMPD says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FILE: Police lights
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives are investigating a fatal crash that took place in south Charlotte Saturday evening.

According to CMPD, the crash occurred at the John Belk Freeway and Kenilworth Avenue. The ramp is currently closed.

Drivers have been advised to choose alternate routes and avoid the area.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

