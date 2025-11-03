Investigation underway after in-custody death at detention center

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Sandi Hill, a 51-year-old resident at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central, who was pronounced dead Sunday.

Hill was found unresponsive in her housing unit Saturday at approximately 11:40 pm. Emergency personnel transported her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of Ms. Hill, who was in our custody. The death of any individual in custody weighs heavily on us all,” said Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden.

Hill was processed into custody on May 23 of this year. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with The State Bureau of Investigation as they conduct an in-custody death investigation.

