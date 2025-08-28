Investigation underway in officer-involved shooting in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in southeast Charlotte Thursday morning.

Police say the incident took place shortly before 2 a.m. on Pineborough Road.

According to a release, police responded to a man they said was “acting erratically.” The man immediately began shooting at officers multiple times, prompting police to return fire.

The suspect was hit several times.

After the shooting, officers immediately began rendering aid to the suspect, who was then transported by MEDIC to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation indicates that no officers were struck by gunfire, although three officers were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the case. As per standard protocol, the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

CMPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate but parallel investigation into the shooting.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward as they continue to gather details about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

