Investigators asking for help following shooting near Lake Wylie

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred near Lake Wylie sometime Friday night or Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to Paddlers Cove Drive on Saturday morning following a shooting and are actively investigating.

Officials said the shooting occurred between 11:30 p.m. Friday and 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators are searching for video footage of the shooting. They ask that anyone with footage or information call them at 803-628-3172.

No additional details have been made available.

