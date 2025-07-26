Local

Investigators asking for help following shooting near Lake Wylie

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
York County Sheriff's Office launches crime crackdown near Carowinds Boulevard
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred near Lake Wylie sometime Friday night or Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to Paddlers Cove Drive on Saturday morning following a shooting and are actively investigating.

Officials said the shooting occurred between 11:30 p.m. Friday and 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators are searching for video footage of the shooting. They ask that anyone with footage or information call them at 803-628-3172.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: 1 seriously injured in southeast Charlotte shooting

1 seriously injured in southeast Charlotte shooting

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read