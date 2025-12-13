Investigators searching for person of interest in SC State University shooting

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is searching for a person of interest in two shootings that occurred at South Carolina State University in October.

Investigators said they are seeking information regarding two shootings that occurred on the campus of South Carolina State University on the night of Oct. 4.

The shootings resulted in the death of 19-year-old Jaliyah Bulter and left another man seriously injured. SLED officials said they are searching for a person of interest who was seen on campus that night.

SLED has released photos sourced from the South Carolina State campus security cameras to aid in identifying the person of interest.

Officials urged anyone with information to contact them by calling (866) 472-8477 or emailing tips@sled.sc.gov.

