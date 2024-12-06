Iredell County authorities searching for missing 81-year-old man

STATESVILLE — Authorities in Iredell County are asking for the public’s help to locate 81-year-old Gerald Lee Weeks.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Missing Endangered Alert on Thursday.

Officials say Weeks is a white man, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds. He was last seen in Statesville in a white 2016 Buick Regal at a Bank of America on Signal Drive. Authorities haven’t released a picture of Weeks yet.

Weeks was reportedly wearing a burgundy flannel, yellow polo shirt, khaki pants, and black Crocs. Authorities say he could possibly be at Oakwood Cemetery or the YMCA in Iredell County.

Detectives with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said they believe he is suffering from a “cognitive impairment.”

Anyone with information about Weeks should call Detective Cody James at 704-878-3180.

WATCH: Family members continue search for SC woman reported missing in Charlotte

Family members continue search for SC woman reported missing in Charlotte









©2024 Cox Media Group