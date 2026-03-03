Iredell County man arrested for felony theft of auto parts

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County man faces a felony charge after more than $1,000 worth of automotive parts were stolen from a local business.

Deputies arrested 41-year-old Adam Steven High Thursday following a traffic stop on Mocksville Highway.

The investigation began on Feb. 23 when the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of stolen parts from a business in eastern Iredell County. Investigators determined the theft occurred sometime overnight on Feb. 22.

Surveillance footage from the business identified a vehicle believed to be connected to the theft.

On Thursday, detectives spotted the same vehicle traveling on Mocksville Highway and conducted a traffic stop after noticing the car was displaying a fake license plate.

Authorities identified the driver as High and discovered he was driving with a suspended license. He also had outstanding warrants for misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

High was taken into custody for the warrants and traffic violations before being transported to the Iredell County Detention Center where he is being held under a $30,000 secured bond.

