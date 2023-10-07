Iredell Memorial Hospital gets ACC accreditation for heart attack care for 12th year

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A hospital in Iredell County has been nationally recognized by the American College of Cardiology for its treatment and commitment to patients with chest pain.

Iredell Memorial Hospital was given the Chest Pain Center Accreditation by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) based on the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients who might be experiencing a heart attack. The hospital itself has kept chest pain accreditation for more than a decade.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says that more than 730,000 Americans suffer from a heart attack each year. A common symptom of a heart attack for both women and men is chest pain or discomfort. Unlike men, women have a higher chance of experiencing atypical symptoms.

Other heart attack symptoms include:

Tingling or discomfort in one or both arms, back neck or jaw

Shortness of breath

Cold sweats

Unusual tiredness

Heartburn-like feeling

Nausea or vomiting

Sudden dizziness

Fainting

“Iredell Memorial Hospital has demonstrated its commitment to providing Iredell County with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Iredell Memorial Hospital with Chest Pain Center Accreditation.”

