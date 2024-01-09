‘It is a danger’: More than 100 Frigidaire owners say oven glass shattered

LANCASTER, S.C. — More than 100 people have come forward in an ongoing Action 9 investigation. They all told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke that the glass on their Frigidaire ovens shattered.

About half of them say the appliances weren’t on or even warm when the glass shattered.

David Jones is a pastor in Lancaster and says the glass in his oven shattered. Jones said the oven hadn’t been used in probably 24 hours when the glass shattered.

“It is a danger. It is a hazard for small kids or pets,” he said.

Jones says his oven isn’t that old, but it is out of warranty. He says Frigidaire sent him new glass for free, but it would have charged him to install it so he did it himself.

A total of 104 Frigidaire owners from 28 states and two other countries have now contacted Action 9.

For months, Stoogenke has been asking the company why it hasn’t issued a recall.

The company won’t say, but it did say that it takes the safety of its products seriously and that it complies with industry standards but that “sometimes the imperfections are not visible.”

Stoogenke says if this happens to you report it to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

