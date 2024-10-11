Italian restaurant closes after 60 years

CHARLOTTE — Longtime Charlotte staple Riccio’s has shuttered after a 60-year run. That south Charlotte restaurant posted on Instagram it was officially closed.

“Thank you Charlotte for supporting us over the last 60 years,” it reads. Efforts to reach Riccio’s ownership were unsuccessful.

But Elizabeth Segal, whose grandfather started the Italian restaurant in 1962, spoke to the Charlotte Business Journal today. Segal says her father, Ricky Segal, sold the restaurant about a year ago.

“It is truly so sad. I never thought this day would come,” Segal says. “I hate the story has ended this way.”

