Italian restaurant Portofino’s to open fifth location in uptown tower

CHARLOTTE — Portofino’s Ristorante Italiano e Pizzeria is targeting a spring 2024 opening in uptown Charlotte.

It has landed a 2,500-square-foot-space on the ground floor of One Independence Center, at the intersection of Trade and Tryon streets.

The restaurant will be an express version of Portofino’s, serving its signature, authentic Italian recipes, including pizza, pastas and an expanded selection of sandwiches on homemade bread. Expect a casual atmosphere suited for dining in or grab-and-go offerings.

It marks the fifth location for the brand.

