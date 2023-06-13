Italian restaurant set for debut at Mooresville’s Mill One

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The first restaurant for a mixed-use development at the former site of a mill in Mooresville is set for its debut.

Italian eatery Acqua Ragazza announced via social media that it will mark its grand opening at 4 p.m. on June 16.

Developer MV2 Investments demolished an 1890s textile mill that once stood at the site after securing rezoning for the project in 2019. Construction on the new building began in the fall of 2020, with an MV2 partner telling CBJ at the time that the firm aimed to pay homage to the site’s history in the architecture and design.

