Local

Three children hit by car at lemonade stand near Morganton

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
Three children hit by car at lemonade stand near Morganton
By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after three children were hit by a car while selling lemonade south of Morganton.

According to troopers, two of the children were being airlifted now with serious injuries.

ALSO READ: ‘Just devastating’: 7-year-old boy hit and killed near Gastonia grocery store

Investigators told Channel 9’s Dave that they believe there was a wreck seconds before the children were hit.

That crash then sent one of the cars into the lemonade stand.

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read