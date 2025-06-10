Three children hit by car at lemonade stand near Morganton

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after three children were hit by a car while selling lemonade south of Morganton.

According to troopers, two of the children were being airlifted now with serious injuries.

Investigators told Channel 9’s Dave that they believe there was a wreck seconds before the children were hit.

That crash then sent one of the cars into the lemonade stand.

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

