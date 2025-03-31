‘It’s frightening’: Neighbors react to multiple weekend shootings in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that left three men dead over the weekend.

The first happened at an apartment complex off Camp Greene Street near Freedom Drive. Hours later, just three miles north of that crime scene, police responded to another shooting.

Channel 9′s Eli Brand was at CMPD headquarters Monday and spoke with neighbors who said they’re feeling uneasy for multiple reasons after the violence.

The first is that it keeps happening, residents said, and the second is that no one’s in custody for these crimes.

Both shootings happened during the day on Sunday. All of the victims are men but so far, police haven’t released their ages or names.

The violence started around 1 p.m. at an apartment complex off Freedom Drive. The victim in that shooting was found at the intersection of Camp Greene Street and Royston Road.

Officers said the victim was shot to death and pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 6 p.m., two men were shot off Welling Avenue. Both were transported to the hospital where they died.

Investigators are still working to find out what caused the shootings but neighbors said it needs to stop.

“Something’s going on in this community every single day and it’s frightening. Being that I’m a mother of four kids all under the age of eight,” resident Erica McCorbin told Channel 9.

CMPD wanted to emphasize there are multiple ways to prevent violence from popping up after an argument.

“De-escalation is a very important component of dealing with any issues you could come across,” Major Torri Tellis said. “Separate, make a call to 911, please call us out and let us intervene and at if possible mediate in these types of situations so we can stop any gun violence.”

CMPD plans to step up patrols in the neighborhoods.

