‘It’s a kid’: Victim’s daughter wants accused shooters to face adult charges

SHELBY, N.C. — An innocent grandmother was killed in crossfire in her front yard, now the victim’s daughter agrees with calls for two 15-year-olds to face adult charges in the case.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon spoke with the victim’s daughter after she saw the suspects’ faces for the first time on Thursday.

Sierra Hinson was at the teens’ first appearance in juvenile court, and she said they looked like children getting off of a school bus.

But Hinson says they were shooting without a care like grown men with bad intentions.

“You expect to see this villain-like person come out, and you’re like, ‘It’s a kid,’” Hinson told Lemon.

Hinson said one of the 15-year-olds was crying as he got into court. She believes he realized she was the grieving daughter of the victim.

“He wouldn’t take his eyes off of me, and I wouldn’t take my eyes off of him,” Hinson said. “If you think you are crying, what do you think we go through? We don’t sleep at night sometimes.”

Hinson says her mother, 62-year-old Sarah Chambers, went out of her way to help young people. She recalled a recent story when Chambers saw two teenagers walking to school in the rain, so she stopped to give them a ride. The 62-year-old even coached youth soccer.

Hinson told Lemon Chambers found peace while planting in her yard on S. Live Oak Street in Shelby. That’s what she was doing last Tuesday when police say a teenager drove to the neighborhood and started shooting at someone else.

One of the bullets hit and killed Chambers in her yard. Her 8-year-old grandson was in her house when it happened.

“Now he has to live with the memory of that,” Hinson said.

The district attorney told Lemon he plans to try both teens as adults.

Hinson said they are young, but she believes that is the right move.

“When you made adult decisions, you start picking up guns and stuff, I think that’s appropriate,” Hinson said.

