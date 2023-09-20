‘It’s terrible!’: Neighbors on edge after 2 shootings within hours at apartment complex

CHARLOTTE — Residents in a northwest Charlotte apartment complex feel like they’re walking on eggshells after two back-to-back shootings on Tuesday.

Both incidents happened at the Northcross Apartments complex on Griers Grove Road, just off Beatties Ford Road, where shots were allegedly fired into apartment buildings. According to residents, one of them happened just moments after kids were dropped off by a school bus.

‘A child could have been injured, anybody,’ Amiyra Campbell, a resident, said, “It makes me feel terrible; I feel bad for everybody—the children that were innocent, the residents.

Channel 9 crime reporter Hunter Sáenz went to the scene and spoke with police, where he learned a total of six people were arrested, five of whom were juveniles.

Officers say the first incident happened around 2 a.m. in the complex’s parking lot, where multiple people shot out of the car toward another person who returned fire.

At the scene, detectives saw multiple apartments riddled with bullet holes; one unit had a two-year-old inside.

“It’s very alarming, almost like some kind of war, some back and forth war, gun war, street war,” Campbell said.

Just over 12 hours later, shots rang out in the complex again around 3:30 p.m.; one apartment was shot into three times. Officials say no one was hurt in either shooting.

Sáenz crime mapped the area and found out that there had been at least eight aggravated assaults with a gun in the last four months. On Wednesday, police were seen patrolling the area near the complex.

Channel 9 has reached out to the complex for comment, but we have not heard back.

(WATCH BELOW: Man accused of shooting, carjacking mail carrier in western NC taken into custody)

Man accused of shooting, carjacking mail carrier in western NC taken into custody





©2023 Cox Media Group