‘Scared to death’: 2 shootings just hours apart leave residents shaken in Cabarrus Co. neighborhood

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Two shootings, just hours apart, have left the residents of the Cabarrus Woods neighborhood shaken.

They reached out to Channel 9, saying that multiple homes and cars are now riddled with bullet holes following the seemingly random shootings.

Channel 9′s veteran crime reporter, Glenn Counts, visited the middle-class neighborhood that now resembles a warzone after dozens of shots were fired on Friday evening and Saturday morning to speak with the residents who now fear for their safety.

“There were maybe 40 shots,” a neighbor told Counts. “You could tell it was multiple weapons going off at the same time, multiple rounds.

According to neighbors, there were two separate shootings or shootouts; the first happened on Friday around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Arbrodale and Riverfalls. Just eight hours later, at the intersection of Learwood and Landon, shots rang out again at 3 a.m.

“My kids were outside, and we had to get our kids in the house and have them duck and cover pretty much because of all the gunfire; it was very rapid,” another resident said.

Almost all of the neighbors Counts spoke to did not want to be on camera or be identified, due to how badly the past two shootings have scared them; many even refused to speak on camera at all.

“Everybody is scared to death pretty much because of the way that happened. I mean, yeah, I have the baby here,” another neighbor said.

Some neighbors told Counts they counted more than 80 bullet markers, and they believe the suspects may be young. A lot are worried about what’s to come since no one has been arrested.

“There is always retaliation, no matter what happens, so there is no telling what can happen after something like that.

Channel 9 reached out to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and got this statement from Sheriff Van Shaw:

“We did respond to these incidents and have an ongoing investigation. We have not identified any suspects at this time and are working to collect any available video that may assist with the investigation. We are also asking the community for their help in identifying those responsible for these shootings. While no one was injured as a result of these shootings, we are concerned about this level of violence in our county. If anyone has any information related to these incidents, we ask them to please call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000. "

At this time, the cause of the violence is unknown, but despite the large number of shots fired, it doesn’t appear that anyone in the neighborhood was hurt.

