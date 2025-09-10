Local, state and federal leaders vow transit safety changes after light rail killing

CHARLOTTE — Elected officials from Charlotte to Raleigh to Washington are calling for stronger security on the city’s transit system after the stabbing death of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska on the Blue Line light rail. Both Republicans and Democrats say doing nothing is not an option, with proposals ranging from tougher penalties for repeat offenders to more police patrols on trains and platforms.

The suspect in the case, Decarlos Brown, is facing a federal indictment.

The Charlotte Area Transit System is under federal investigation.

Elected officials from the city to state levels are weighing in on where transit safety goes from here.

Both parties agree there needs to be stronger security.

There was a patriotic tribute to Zarutska during a news conference Wednesday held by local and state Republicans.

She fled a war-torn Ukraine but was stabbed and killed on a light rail train in Charlotte on Aug. 22.

Republican leaders said at the news conference in Uptown Charlotte that doing nothing is not an option

“We must not stand by and watch the Charlotte we love also die in silence,” said Kyle Kirby, the chairman of the Mecklenburg County GOP.

At the state level, Republican leaders promising legislation going after releasing suspects on no bond.

At the local level, Republican councilmembers promising stepped up security on the light rail, while demanding more options to remove people experiencing mental health issues on the streets.

“They need to be confined,” said Councilman Ed Driggs, R-District 7. “The public needs to be protected from them. Afterwards, you can worry about whether they ought to be in a treatment center, a prison or where they should be. But they cannot be out in circulation.”

Charlotte City Councilman Malcolm Graham, D-District 2, held a news conference of his own on Wednesday at the transit center. He said Charlotte must confront public safety head-on and too many citizens don’t feel safe.

“We also must close the revolving door for repeat offenders,” Graham said. “Too many of the crimes that disrupt our transit system are committed by individuals who cycle over and over again.”

He wants CMPD to step up patrols and potentially get on board for security while the current security contractor is down staff.

“I’ve talked to riders,” Graham said. “They want to see more CMPD officers on the platforms, in the stations, on the buses.”

City officials are exploring how to get the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department more involved with the light rail.

The Fraternal Order of Police warned CMPD that current staffing levels make it difficult to maintain a consistent police presence across the city, including on the light rail.

