Jalon Walker poised to hear name called at NFL draft after dominating college ranks

CHARLOTTE — Jalon Walker has been a star since his youth playing days in Salisbury.

Years later, it’s time for Walker to finally walk the NFL Draft stage as he waits for his name to be called after years of hard work.

The former Big 22 Player of the Year has been exceptional by every metric, and none of that was by accident.

In fact, Walker’s parents say their son has been speaking this all along— with Post-it notes to prove it.

Lasheka Walker, Jalon’s mother, says it all started when he was six years old.

“Probably about six years old? My grandmother, she told him, you’re going to be a star,” she said. “He was like, I am?”

Along the path, the linebacker has become a force. He was a Salisbury High standout and Big 22 Player of the Year.

Walker has always stayed true to his goals and has kept track of each of them.

“My mom always had a place to write the vision, make it plain,” Walker said. “Those things I wrote down, I wanted to make it plain.”

He even wrote down his goal of winning the Butkus award.

“Prime example, winning the Butkus award. I wrote that down in 2021,” Walker said.

