James Pearce Jr. follows dream from youth football in Charlotte to NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE — James Pearce Jr. was just six years old when he first dreamed of walking across the NFL Draft stage and shaking the commissioner’s hand.

That was around the same time his family and youth coaches noticed something special.

“We had probably three six-year-olds on the team, but he was one that stood out,” former youth league coach Tank Truesdale said.

The former Julius Chambers star is one step closer to the ultimate dream that started in the Queen City. Before he even steps onto a professional field, Pearce has already made history during his time with Tennessee.

Pearce became the first defensive lineman at the program in more than 20 years to earn first-team All-SEC in consecutive seasons. He’s also tied for tenth for most all-time career sacks in program history, just shy of 20 in three seasons.

It all started with youth football in the Carolinas.

“He’s going places,” Truesdale said. “He followed his dream.”

