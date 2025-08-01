Japanese company under construction on Charlotte facility to supply Toyota’s battery network

CHARLOTTE — A Japanese company is building a new location in Charlotte to be part of Toyota’s battery supply chain.

Asahi Kasei has struck a deal to supply Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. — part of Toyota Group — with lithium-ion battery separators in North America. Asahi Kasei announced yesterday it is under construction on a Charlotte coating facility in order to produce the separators by mid-2027.

The Charlotte facility is part of a larger deal announced in 2023 for locations in the U.S., Japan and South Korea.

Asahi Kasei has a subsidiary — Celgard LLC — with manufacturing, research and development, and headquarters operations in Charlotte. Celgard’s facility at 13800 South Lakes Drive is being expanded to accommodate the battery separators project, a company spokesperson confirmed.

Asahi Kasei did not announce an investment figure or job-creation number for the new elements of its Charlotte facility.

