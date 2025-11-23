JCSU falls to Frostburg State in NCAA playoff game

CHARLOTTE — Johnson C. Smith came into the NCAA playoff game on a seven-game win streak. They hadn’t lost since Sept. 20.

But here they were, hosting the first NCAA playoff game in program history, down 14-0 at halftime.

Between Frostburg State and JCSU, these two teams only had three losses between them, but JCSU was fighting to save their season, down 14 points in the third quarter.

What helped was Kelvin Durham sending the ball 33 yards to senior Deandre Proctor, which got them in Bobcats territory.

From there, they got to work. Same drive, Smith, in the redzone on fourth and short.

They went for it.

The Durham and Proctor connection was good again, this time for a touchdown. Just like that, JCSU cut the lead in half.

They were still down 14-7 in the fourth quarter with less than two minutes to play.

Frostburg State, in the redzone facing third and five. It’s KJ Smothers for the first down and then some.

With just a minute left, it’s Smothers to seal the deal right down the middle for a five-yard touchdown. That’s game.

Frostburg State ended an incredible year for JCSU.

21-7 was the final score.

“When we say we don’t lose, we learn,” said Maurice Flowers, JCSU’s head football coach. “What kind of lesson do you see this teaching? The summer workouts are going to be incredible because now, these guys have set a standard.”

Flowers told Channel 9 they’re disappointed in the moment and excited for the future.

Since he’s been at the school, the program has improved every year. From two wins that first year, to finish this year 10-2.

