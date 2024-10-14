JCSU opens its facilities to UNC Asheville team in wake of Helene

CHARLOTTE — UNC Asheville may be closed in the wake of Helene, but that’s not stopping their athletes who evacuated in the middle of their season. Their goals for the upcoming season haven’t changed even when practically everything else around them has.

“Just getting settled and gotten into a groove. Three days of practice, and then the storm comes,” said Tynesha Lewis, Asheville’s women’s basketball coach.

Weeks after Helene, basic utilities remain a challenge on the school’s campus, which is still closed.

So, the women’s basketball team is calling the Queen City home after Johnson C. Smith University offered its facilities to the team.

“I get a little overwhelmed when we talk about it,” said Asheville point guard Dakota McCaughan. “It’s difficult if you haven’t been there and seen it.”

McCaughan says playing basketball serves as a good distraction.

“This is just something that keeps your head focused on something else,” she said.

Lewis says she’s trying to teach the players “that life happens and it’s how you respond.”

