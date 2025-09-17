J.D. Mazuera Arias secures District 5 win after recount

CHARLOTTE — J.D. Mazuera Arias has secured a victory over incumbent Marjorie Molina in the District Five primary after a recount confirmed his win.

The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections completed the recount, which showed Mazuera Arias winning by a margin of 34 votes. Initially, the election night results had indicated a 37-vote lead.

The recount results were reported by our partners at the Charlotte Observer.

Mazuera Arias’s victory marks a significant change in the District Five representation, as he successfully unseated the incumbent, Marjorie Molina.

(WATCH BELOW: S.C. rep says local teachers should be fired for speaking out against Charlie Kirk)

S.C. rep says local teachers should be fired for speaking out against Charlie Kirk

©2025 Cox Media Group