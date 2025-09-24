JD Vance to visit Concord, NC to discuss crime and tax cuts

Vice President JD Vance is in North Carolina Wednesday, expected to visit Concord, according to our ABC affiliate in Raleigh.

Vance will address public safety issues following the stabbing death of Iryna Zarutska onboard a light rail car in South End.

The vice president is also expected to talk about President Donald Trum’s tax cuts for working families.

No additional details have been made available.

