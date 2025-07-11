Jennifer Roberts considering another run for Charlotte mayor

CHARLOTTE — From the highs of the Carolina Panthers Super Bowl run to protests over the police shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott and the passing of the nondiscrimination ordinance that led to HB2, Jennifer Roberts was mayor for some of Charlotte’s biggest moments.

Breaking: Former Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts (D) tells me she is considering running for mayor. She says she has heard from many people that they want options on the ballot and she has been heavily involved in the community. Roberts served as mayor from 2015-2017. Mayor Vi… pic.twitter.com/DwFt8xD4sM — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) July 11, 2025

In an interview with Channel 9 Friday afternoon, Roberts confirmed she is considering making another run for the post.

Roberts was at the helm for some of Charlotte’s biggest moments.

“When I first ran for office, I did it because the community said there was a need for the kind of voice I would bring,” she said. “So, I’m not looking to jump in the race, but I am listening, and I have not made up my mind yet.”

Roberts said she is discussing the run with her family and seeing what the feedback is from the community before officially deciding whether to run.

Roberts is one of Charlotte most well-known progressives. She served as mayor from 2015 to 2017. Her former mayor pro tem, Vi Lyles, defeated her by 10% in a three-person primary.

Lyles is now running for a fifth term. Roberts says she has heard from people who want more choices on the ballot

“I’m somebody who is not just talking to the 1%. I am out at events. I’m in the community,” she said. “Some people feel frustrated that they’re not being heard.”

Roberts cited the recent tiebreaker vote by Lyles. The SEIU is asking Charlotte City Council for help in improving wages and working conditions for contractors at the airport. Lyles broke a tie to not send the issue to committee.

Lyles is already facing a primary challenge from Tigress Acute Sydney McDaniel who earned 5% of the vote when she ran against Lyles in the primary in 2022. Community activist Gemini Boyd also says he is planning to run.

Democratic strategist Dan McCorkle says Lyles will be hard to beat but primaries are healthy.

“If we have a good discussion about our Democratic values then it is worth it,” McCorkle said.

A spokesperson for Lyles declined to comment on Roberts potentially running.

Filing ends next Friday at noon.

VIDEO: Embattled Charlotte Councilwoman Tiawana Brown hosts town hall

Embattled Charlotte Councilwoman Tiawana Brown hosts town hall

©2025 Cox Media Group