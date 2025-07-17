Jennifer Roberts, former mayor, rules out seeking reelection in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Former Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts said she will not run for mayor in this year’s election.

“My decision was not easy,” Roberts said in a statement. “But I have decided finally that this is not the time for me to run. I have too many existing commitments that cannot take second place right now to a public service job that is full time.”

Roberts said she received hundreds of messages of support after a social media post.

She served as a four-term Mecklenburg County commissioner and later as the 58th mayor of Charlotte.

