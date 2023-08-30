Jet flying overhead rattles neighbors in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Dozens of people were looking around for answers after a jet plane buzzed overhead Wednesday afternoon in Matthews and southeast Charlotte.

Multiple viewers called Channel 9 asking about the loud roar. One viewer caught a glimpse of one jet flying over his home.

Another viewer who works at the Lowe’s Home Improvement near Independence Boulevard said the buzz caused several car alarms to activate in the parking lot.

We reached out to the North Carolina Air National Guard to see if they’re conducting training in the area. A spokesperson said the plane isn’t one of theirs.

Channel 9 also reached out to a representative for the Duke’s Mayo Classic to see if this is training for a potential flyover at the football game.

seems like a single jet, has passed by atleast 8 times pic.twitter.com/l6z9W89vkD — trev (@thiskidtrev) August 30, 2023

A flight tracker on ADS-B Exchange shows the plane’s track over Matthews, but it doesn’t provide any other information about who was flying it. The track does show that the plane was around 3,000 feet above sea level and traveling more than 300 miles per hour.

