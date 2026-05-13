Johnson & Wales converts old Charlotte hotel into student housing

CHARLOTTE — A former uptown Charlotte hotel is getting a new life as student housing for Johnson & Wales University.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, the university spent $42 million to convert the former DoubleTree hotel on West Trade Street into a new upper‑classmen residence hall called “The Maple.”

The eight‑story hotel closed in 2024 to undergo the transformation.

The building now features updated rooms and amenities designed specifically for JWU students as the university continues expanding its campus footprint in uptown.

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