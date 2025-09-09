Johnson & Wales University launches innovative hospitality management program

CHARLOTTE — Johnson & Wales University announced the launch of a three-year, 90-credit bachelor’s degree program in Hospitality Management at its Charlotte Campus, starting in Fall 2026.

According to the university, the program marks the first in the Southeast to offer a three-year bachelor’s degree with a full residential experience, aiming to provide students with a quicker and more affordable path to entering the workforce.

“At Johnson & Wales, we are committed to providing our students with educational opportunities that are affordable and transformative,” Chancellor Mim L. Runey, said.

The new program will maintain the same core general education and major study classes as the traditional four-year degree, but will focus more intensively on the major course of study by reducing electives.

Students will gain practical experience through workplace opportunities during the academic year and summers, which will count towards their degree requirements.

The North Carolina Board of Governors has approved this program under the university’s current accreditation, allowing JWU to offer this innovative degree format.

The program is designed to meet the high demand in the hospitality industry, providing an intensive and immersive educational experience.

JWU Charlotte says it will continue to offer four-year bachelor’s degrees in more than 80 other majors across both campuses and online.

