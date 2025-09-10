Joi Mayo wins District 3 over Councilmember Tiawana Brown

CHARLOTTE — Joi Mayo has declared victory over incumbent Councilmember Tiawana Brown in District 3 in Tuesday night’s Charlotte City Council.

Mayo declared victory at a gathering with her supporters.

Breaking: Joi Mayo declares victory over incumbent Councilmember Tiawana Brown in District 3 @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/ZAGsLyg28J — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) September 10, 2025

Mayo is a former teacher and she is the current head of a nonprofit that is focused on Transforming Nations Ford Road. Mayo ran an issue based campaign and focused on making sure each neighborhood in this district gets investment and that infrastructure needs are addressed.

It was a dominant victory. She earned nearly double the votes of the incumbent. She says she is thankful for message resonated with the voters.

‘I’m just excited that other people in the district really believed in me and my vision and they have chosen Joi," Mayo said.

In 2023, Brown became the first formerly incarcerated person to get elected to Charlotte City Council. She grew up in the district and has deep ties to it. But this past summer, she was indicted for allegedly obtaining more than $124,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, including spending approximately $15,000 on a birthday party.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte mayor seeks reelection amid controversy)

Charlotte mayor seeks reelection amid controversy

©2025 Cox Media Group