Joint training exercise prepares first responders for disasters

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire and South Carolina Task Force One began a five-day training exercise Wednesday to practice emergency responses to building collapses. The joint operation is being held at the Charlotte Fire training center.

The exercise aims to prepare first responders from different states to work together during large-scale disasters. By training in a controlled environment, officials said teams can better coordinate their efforts and improve public safety across state lines.

The training brings together regional units to simulate complex rescue scenarios. These exercises allow responders to practice specialized techniques required to navigate and secure structural failures. Participants are specifically focusing on the logistics and physical demands of building collapse recovery.

Joshua Johnson serves as the battalion chief of rescue for the Charlotte Fire Department and is the leader of North Carolina Task Force 3. He emphasized that the collaborative nature of the drill provides benefits that extend beyond the training grounds.

“It’s just a great opportunity — anytime you can bring various states together for a joint operation, it’s just better for the public all across state lines,” Johnson said.

Organizers noted that a primary advantage of the five-day session is the ability to identify the specific capabilities of each responder. Understanding the strengths of individual task force members allows leadership to assign roles more effectively when a real-world disaster occurs.

The exercises are scheduled to continue at the training center to complete the full five-day curriculum. Fire officials expect the joint operation to conclude following the final series of drills.

