Josh’s Farmers Market to open permanent site at Lowe’s YMCA campus

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The YMCA of Greater Charlotte announced the sale of a parcel of land at its Lowe’s YMCA campus in Mooresville to Josh’s Farmers Market, aiming to enhance community services and access to fresh, local food.

According to a news release, this strategic partnership reflects the YMCA’s commitment to optimizing its real estate assets to better serve the community. By collaborating with Josh’s Farmers Market, the YMCA hopes to create an integrated community campus that promotes health, wellbeing, and connection.

“We are thrilled to welcome Josh’s Farmer’s Market as a mission-aligned neighbor at Lowe’s YMCA campus,” Sue Glass, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Charlotte, said.

Josh’s Farmer’s Market has deep roots in Mooresville. It previously operated on the Lowe’s YMCA campus from 2021 through 2023. The YMCA says the new permanent site will include a 6,700-square-foot indoor market and adjacent outdoor seasonal areas.

Construction is anticipated to begin this fall, with the market expected to open in spring 2026. The site will feature shared parking and restroom facilities accessible to YMCA members and program participants.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte says this land sale is part of a broader effort to create integrated community campuses that support health, youth development, and social connection.

