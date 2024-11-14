Judge denies bond for man accused of killing woman at apartments

CHARLOTTE — A judge denied bond for a man Thursday charged with killing a woman the day before in the middle of a north Charlotte apartment complex.

Dasean Maddox, 32, confessed to a family member to killing 33-year-old Jameisha Wilkes, according to a police report.

Wilkes’ sister, who didn’t want to release her name, said the family is having difficulty processing her death.

The deadly shooting happened at about 3:30 p.m. at the Ascent at Mallard Creek Apartments.

One of Maddox’s family members told police Wednesday he texted earlier in the day and admitted to being unfaithful to Wilkes, according to the police report.

He got Wilkes pregnant then killed her and ran over her phone, according to the report.

Bea Cote is a domestic violence survivors advocate with Impact Abuse Prevention Services.

She said it was good that Maddox’s family member came forward.

“The family and friends are often going to protect the abuser,” Cote said. “They don’t want to believe that he’s done this, for one. The other thing is it can destroy a family if things come out, and nobody wants that.

Cote said getting pregnant in a relationship where someone is being unfaithful could be dangerous.

“If somebody finds out you’re pregnant, and they don’t want the child, the child becomes collateral damage,” Cote said.

Maddox was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

A judge denied him bond Thursday and appointed him an attorney.

He’s due in court next month.

The phone number for the Safe Alliance Greater Charlotte Hope Line is 980-771-HOPE.

It’s available 24-7 in English and Spanish.

