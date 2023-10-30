Judge says courts can temporarily return to paper after eCourts issues

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch approved that the courts temporarily go back to using paper after many problems with its new online system, which was implemented to make things easier.

“The eWarrants and Odyssey outages, service, and inoperability are causing significant delays in completing processes at the jail. The help desk has been unable to provide workarounds,” Trosch said. “The magistrates are unable to complete criminal processes in eWarrants. I cannot get any indication of service resolution or timeline. I have approved transitioning to paper processes until service is restored.”

Trosch said the authorization also extends to release-from-jail processes.

The Mecklenburg County court system started using the Odyssey system on Oct. 9.

The Odyssey system is supposed to allow the public and attorneys the ability to file and access court documents without going to the courthouse. One of the main features is the system gets rid of the use of paper.

Prior to Odyssey’s launch in Mecklenburg County, there were reports from top officials across the state that the launch was anything but smooth.

In one instance, the Wake County District Attorney asked for an independent review of it after its launch.

