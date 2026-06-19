Juneteenth festivities kick off at Harvey B. Gantt Center in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Juneteenth celebrations are happening across the country this weekend, and the festivities are just getting started at the Harvey B. Gantt Center in Uptown.

Organizers say it’s about more than a day off. It’s about honoring resilience and freedom.

Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they were free — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

From live music and local vendors to family activities, art exhibits and a panel discussion on the history of Juneteenth, this free afternoon of events honors culture and community in the heart of the city.

Organizers say the goal is to give people a chance to celebrate while also reflecting on the significance of the holiday.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to come in, see some old friends, meet some new ones and really bond in the spirit of Juneteenth, which is really all about community,” Ingrid Travis James, the director of marketing and communications at the Gantt Center, said. “It’s about freedom and the spirit of freedom, and it’s about joy.”

Organizers expect people to come and go throughout the afternoon. The celebration continues at the Gantt Center until 4 p.m. Friday.

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