Jury selection begins in trial of suspect in Charlotte mother's death

CHARLOTTE — Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial for one of three people accused of killing a Charlotte mother on her way to nursing school.

In 2019, a stray bullet killed 27-year-old Kendal Crank in north Charlotte.

This week marks the start of the trial for one of her accused killers, Adonis Smith.

He was one of three people arrested in the homicide.

In March of 2019, Crank was driving to nursing school when Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said she was caught in a crossfire along North Tryon Street.

Her friend, Porschia Jordan, was driving ahead of Crank when it happened.

“Every day I relive the situation,” Jordan said. “It’s not a good feeling but then again, it is a good feeling cause we’re finally here after all this time to get justice for my best friend.”

Two other suspects, Marquis Smith and Tychicus Dobie were charged with murder in this case.

Crank’s family said their trials are scheduled for the summer.

No additional details have been made available.

