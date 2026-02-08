Jury selection for father of Georgia school shooter begins Monday

GEORGIA — Jury selection starts Monday for the father of a teenager accused of killing four people at a Georgia High School.

Colin Gray pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges.

Prosecutors say he allowed his son, Colt, access to a firearm, despite earlier warnings about potential violence.

Two students and two teachers were killed in the shooting at Apalachee High School. Nine other were hurt.

A trial date for Colt has not been set.

