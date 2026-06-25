‘Just a chapter’: Women share their battles with breast cancer in their 20s

CONCORD, N.C. — The American Cancer Society says breast cancer in women under 50 has risen faster than in women over 50, but two women in the Charlotte area have bonded over their battle.

It’s been more than a year since Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis first met Becca Stanton. That was right after she was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 28.

This time, Gillis met Stanton at Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, and it’s a place that Becca has come to know well. But now, she’s done with treatment and thriving.

“If I could share anything, it’s like, I can confirm that it’s just a chapter, and there’s life to be lived afterwards,” Stanton said.

Sitting beside her was Emily Kellogg, who radiates that same positivity and wisdom. Kellogg is walking a similar path.

“The biggest thing I’ve learned this past year is probably that grief and gratitude can coexist,” Kellogg said.

Last year, at age 27, she was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. It was a stunning reality for her to process.

“When I was first diagnosed, they were like, ‘You’re gonna have to be on this medication for five years, you won’t be able to have kids for five years.’ Then it was 10 years, then it was forever, and I don’t know that I’ll be able to ever have my own biological child,” Kellogg said.

She has endured 16 rounds of chemotherapy, 30 rounds of radiation, and two surgeries. Still, she feels gratitude.

“When you’ve had so much taken away from you, the things you still have, you’re just so grateful for,” Kellogg said.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation says women under 40 are nearly 40% more likely to die from their breast cancer than women over 40. The question is, why are doctors seeing an uptick in younger women with a breast cancer diagnosis?

“I think there’s a lot of theories out there, but certainly nothing that’s proven,” said Dr. Arielle Heeke with Atrium Health.

Heeke says research is underway to pinpoint what’s going on among otherwise healthy patients.

“We are seeing a lot more in their 20s and 30s than we ever saw before,” Heeke said.

Heeke says it’s still uncommon to get breast cancer under 40. Most women don’t start getting mammograms until the recommended age of 40.

“I think that’s an area in the next couple of years that we can really do better at identifying who is at higher risk, who can actually access imaging sooner than the standard 40,” Heeke said.

Both Stanton and Kellogg found lumps on their own, and they encourage other women to speak up if they find something or have concerns.

“No one’s going to advocate better for someone than yourself,” Stanton said.

“I think it would be awesome if people just knew how to do self-exams, or if people were taught a little younger,” Kellogg said.

While Kellogg remains on medication, there’s currently no evidence of disease in her body. She celebrates that every day and she’s chosen to share her journey on social media.

“I want people to see all the good and all the bad, and everything in between, and give people hope,” Kellogg said.

It’s that openness to connection that brought her to Stanton.

“It’s nice because it’s just like a shared understanding without having to explain,” Kellogg said.

“It’s not a definition of what your life will be, so keep showing up and enjoy every moment,” Stanton said.

Stanton is a police officer with the city of Concord, and she continued working through treatment. Kellogg has done the same as a physical therapist, and she continued running -- she’s currently training for the New York City Marathon.

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