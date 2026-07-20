‘Just horrible’: Humane Society of Catawba County warns of Facebook t-shirt scam

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Humane Society of Catawba County is warning about a scam impacting unsuspecting animal lovers online.

The humane society says someone is taking orders for t-shirts in the comments section of their Facebook page, claiming proceeds will benefit the nonprofit. However, the humane society confirmed it’s not them.

The nonprofit posted a scam alert Sunday. Leaders say they are closely monitoring their Facebook page and blocking comments from the scammers.

They believe the person is carrying out the scam under multiple names.

The Humane Society of Catawba County says it’s not taking orders for t-shirts and apparel. They’re asking the public not to engage with the post and to report it to Facebook.

“This is somebody who is actually contacting the humane society, who are supporting the shelter and everything we do out here, and here they are just trying to scam money from them,” Doug Ray, the nonprofit’s executive director, told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty. “It’s just horrible.”

The humane society is thanking the public for their support.

Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. to hear what volunteers think about the scam.

©2026 Cox Media Group