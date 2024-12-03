‘Just not safe’: As Gastonia freezes, organizers turn farmer’s market into shelter

GASTONIA, N.C. — The freezing temperatures overnight turned light rain into a dusting of snow over Gastonia. Now think about being outside all night in that weather.

That’s why organizers opened a shelter in Gastonia for people experiencing homelessness after the county’s last shelter closed this year.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned that two large heaters were placed in a makeshift warming center at the Gastonia Farmer’s Market on Long Avenue.

It was quickly established for people like Christopher Leach, who has spent the last month in a tent in the woods.

“It’s cold out here, I think it’s good to have somewhere to stay where it’s warm,” Leach told Lemon.

He said he heard about the center that opened last weekend with chairs, blankets, snacks, and the heaters. It’s a comfort compared to Leach’s only other option.

“I get a five-gallon bucket and I put candles in them,” Leach said.

That’s not good enough, says Dwayne Burks of Gateway Ministries.

“We are dealing with a lady who is expecting, she’s living in a tent. That’s just not safe,” Burks told Lemon.

He started rallying churches when the Salvation Army closed their shelter in August. It was the only overnight shelter in the county.

Burks and other organizers joined the city of Gastonia, Gaston County, and several non-profits looking for a new shelter. They settled on the farmer’s market because it’s an open space that is closed during the winter.

“Some have donated money, some have donated volunteers. He said this is a start for a new shelter that’s growing,” Burks said.

They only open when temperatures hit freezing, and they stay open from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Organizers plan to put in more permanent heaters and cots.

