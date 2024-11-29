Warming center opens in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gaston County has announced it will be opening its warming center as winter weather moves in.

The center, located at the Gastonia Farmer’s Market, will be open on nights when temperatures are projected to hit or drop below 32 degrees.

It is scheduled to open from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning.

It is open to all, and guests are not required to provide proof of identification.

The county, in collaboration with the United Way of Gaston County and multiple faith-based community partners, is providing the resources for the shelter.

That includes volunteer staffing and law enforcement officers to provide security for guests and volunteers.

