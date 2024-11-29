Local

Warming center opens in Gastonia

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
(Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gaston County has announced it will be opening its warming center as winter weather moves in.

The center, located at the Gastonia Farmer’s Market, will be open on nights when temperatures are projected to hit or drop below 32 degrees.

It is scheduled to open from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning.

ALSO READ: New career exploration center opens in Gaston County

It is open to all, and guests are not required to provide proof of identification.

The county, in collaboration with the United Way of Gaston County and multiple faith-based community partners, is providing the resources for the shelter.

That includes volunteer staffing and law enforcement officers to provide security for guests and volunteers.

VIDEO: New career exploration center opens in Gaston County

New career exploration center opens in Gaston County





©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read