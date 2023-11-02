‘Just pray’: 5-year-old remains in ICU after being hit by truck in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — A mother told Channel 9 her 5-year-old son is still in the ICU after he and his sister were hit by a truck while trick-or-treating on Halloween night.

Lashonda Brooks said her son Graylen, whom she calls “Duna,” is struggling to stay awake and is in serious pain in the ICU. Her 10-year-old daughter, Journey, came home from the hospital Wednesday, but headed back Thursday after experiencing a complication from her injuries.

Brooks said she knows her son will get better but she’s asking for prayers.

“If you know God, just pray, that’s all I can say,” she said. “Just pray.”

She’s living a parent’s nightmare.

“He has a broken collarbone, fractured skull at the back. A little bit of bleeding on the brain. And right now, they’re doing MRIs to see if he’s got a concussion or it’s worse than a concussion because he’s not opening his eyes,” Brooks said.

It all started Halloween night around 8 p.m. Brooks said she had just parked her car on the curb of a dimly-lit street in Monroe when the kids got out and got hit by a truck. As bad as it was, she said it could have been worse.

“He was hit and he was thrown into the next lane. And in that lane coming in the other direction was another pickup truck like the one that hit him. And it stopped in the nick of time,” Brooks said. “Like, when I picked my baby up off the ground, he was -- damn near -- touching the tire.”

“She had a huge knot that stuck out like a goose egg and it was very bloody -- nose bloody, lips bloody,” Brooks said.

Journey had no broken bones and came home from the hospital Wednesday. However, she headed back the next because her eyes started to swell up.

But Brooks said it’s Graylen who needs prayer now.

“Miss his smile, miss his dimples,” she said.

Graylen is still in the ICU at Levine Children’s Hospital.

Despite everything that’s happened, Brooks said she forgives the driver who hit her children.

Police told Channel 9′s Evan Donovan the driver in the case won’t be charged.

