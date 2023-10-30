MEDIC: CMPD officer hit by car in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer and another person were hit by a car in south Charlotte on Sunday night.

According to MEDIC, the incident happened on South Boulevard near Sharon Lakes Road just after 10 p.m.

Officials say the officer was not hurt, but the other person involved was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not released the cause of the incident or if the driver will be facing charges.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

