CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department charged a juvenile in the homicide of 20-year-old Emily Alvarez who was found shot in the head in a crashed car on Feb. 8 on Vincent Street in west Charlotte. She died on Feb. 12.

The kid was already in custody at a youth development center and will be served with the first-degree murder charge.

