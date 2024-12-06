Juvenile charged in double homicide in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a double homicide earlier this month, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

On October 1, police found two people dead from gunshot wounds on 3rd Street.

Those victims were identified as 20-year-old Shamarion Hooker and 21-year-old Skylar Mackey.

On October 5, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation announced that a juvenile had been arrested in connection with this case.

That juvenile was charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. They were then taken to a secure juvenile detention center, according to police.

The Salisbury Police Department said the investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Lt. Casper at (704) 638-5333, (704) 638-5211, or via email at investigations@salisburync.gov.

